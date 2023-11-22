Combating gender-based violence tops Africa’s agenda for women’s rights

Gender-based violence (GBV) ranks as the most important women’s-rights issue that Africans want their government and society to address, according to Afrobarometer’s latest Pan Africa Profile.

On average across 39 countries, almost four in 10 respondents say GBV is common in their community, though perceptions vary widely by country and demographic group.

The survey findings reveal a mixed picture regarding GBV. While most Africans say that men are never justified in using physical force to discipline their wives, only half think domestic violence should be treated as a criminal matter that requires the involvement of law enforcement, while the other half consider it a private matter to be resolved within the family.

Similarly, while most Africans trust that the police will take reported cases of GBV seriously, more than half believe that women who report such crimes are likely to face criticism, harassment, or shaming from their community.

Africans’ perceptions of GBV vary widely by country and demographic group, suggesting that a woman’s fundamental right to safety depends at least in part on her location and circumstances.