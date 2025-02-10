Comedian Baba De Baba Arrested Over Cybercrime Allegations Linked to May Edochie

Nigerian comedian Baba De Baba was arrested on February 10, 2025, following a criminal petition filed by actress May Edochie, who accused him of cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and related offenses.

The arrest, confirmed by Edochie’s legal team, marks the culmination of a month-long investigation and a two-week police surveillance operation. Authorities reportedly lured the comedian using a fake endorsement deal, which he allegedly pursued aggressively, demanding ₦10 million plus additional appearance fees. He was apprehended upon arrival to finalize the agreement.

Edochie’s lawyer disclosed that Baba De Baba had earlier accused the actress of threatening his life and kidnapping his son—claims described as “baseless” and central to the actress’s decision to pursue legal action. The comedian now faces dual civil summonses from the Lagos and Abuja High Courts, compounding his legal troubles.

Public reactions to the arrest have been sharply divided. Social media users flooded platforms with commentary, reflecting both support for Edochie and criticism of the comedian’s conduct. User @Michelle Daniels applauded the legal action, urging authorities to “make him a scapegoat” while condemning his alleged harassment of Edochie’s daughter. Others, like @Igwe Sunday Chidozie, mocked Baba De Baba’s “greed,” noting his eagerness for the bogus endorsement: *“After 10m, them go still pay allowance for every appearance as per say na Barrack Obama.”*

Some commentators, including @Rejoice Eze, expressed little surprise at the outcome, suggesting Baba De Baba’s public accusations of kidnapping were a “smart game” gone wrong. Meanwhile, @Doris Yiba challenged him to substantiate his claims: *“He should show proof May Edochie kidnapped his son or plotted to assassinate him.”* A handful of responses, like @Ngoran Yvette’s remark labeling him a “noise maker,” underscored broader frustrations with his online behavior.

The case has reignited debates about accountability in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, particularly regarding cyber harassment. While many celebrate the arrest as a victory against unchecked online abuse, others caution against overlooking figures like blogger Chi Jenny, whom @Rejoice Eze described as a “bad woman” who “used her brain” to evade consequences for similar allegations.

As legal proceedings unfold, the incident highlights the fine line between celebrity influence and personal accountability—and the growing willingness of public figures to confront digital abuse head-on. For now, Baba De Baba’s fate rests with the courts, but the court of public opinion has already rendered a verdict: in an era of heightened scrutiny, even comedians aren’t above the law.