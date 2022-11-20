Comedian Baba Spirit laid to rest

Ghanaian comedian Francis Yaw Ofori, better known as Baba Spirit, has been laid to rest.

The final funeral rites of the popular actor was held at Tesano, Accra’s National Police Training School.

Baba Spirit died at age 41, after a long illness.

Some of his friends in the entertainment industry thronged to the funeral grounds to show their last respect to the famous comedian.

Baba Spirit was one of Ghana’s finest comedians and had a unique way of going about his craft, which won him numerous awards.