Comedian Geh Geh Stirs Debate on Financial Choices

On the Honest Brunch podcast, Nigerian comedian Geh Geh presented his unconventional views on financial decisions, particularly regarding homeownership and marriage, sparking significant conversation, especially among younger generations.

Geh Geh began by challenging the common practice of building a house after receiving a financial windfall. “Look, building a house is not a financially wise decision,” he stated, disputing the widespread belief that owning property is the pinnacle of financial success. Instead, he suggested that people should consider renting and investing the money that would otherwise be used for construction.

He explained, “Those funds can go into investments that will generate profits. With those profits, you can comfortably pay rent every year, and your money keeps working for you.” Geh Geh emphasized that such investments could lead to long-term financial security, with a successful business venture providing the kind of stability that homeownership might not.

The comedian also offered a candid perspective on marriage, particularly for young men. He advised them to focus on personal growth and financial stability before rushing into marriage, which he believes tends to benefit women more than men. “Marriage, as we know it, tends to work out better for women. For men, it’s a different story,” Geh Geh remarked.

His message to young men was clear: “Get yourself together first—build your career, invest in yourself. Marriage can come later.” He suggested that entering into such a major commitment before establishing personal and financial stability could lead to unnecessary stress and complications.

Geh Geh’s views have sparked lively discussions, with many questioning traditional financial priorities and societal expectations regarding homeownership and relationships.