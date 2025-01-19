Comedian Helen Paul Thanks D1 for Life-Changing Career Support

Nigerian comedian and professor, Helen Paul, has expressed deep gratitude to the key figures who helped shape her career, with special recognition for Dayo Adeneye, popularly known as D1.

Appearing as a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast hosted by Nedu Wazobia, Paul credited D1 as a pivotal force in her rise to success.

“I owe a lot to D1. He’s one of the people God used to change my story,” Paul shared, reflecting on how Adeneye’s intervention opened doors for her when she was struggling to establish herself in the entertainment industry.

Paul, who has now become a household name, recalled how her early career was marked by challenges, including a personal issue she says held her back from fully capitalizing on opportunities. “When I started, all my teeth were brown. It was so bad that I missed out on many gigs,” she revealed.

A turning point in her journey came when D1 contacted her regarding a multi-million-naira deal that she almost lost due to her dental issues. “D1 called me and told me the people who were interested in the deal had also noticed my teeth,” Paul said, acknowledging how his honesty and support changed the course of her career.

With the help of D1 and music mogul Keke Ogungbe, Paul was able to undergo dental treatment that transformed her appearance. “They paid for my teeth to be fixed, and soon after, I landed a N15 million deal,” she added, her gratitude to both men clear.

Paul’s story is a testament to the impact of mentorship and how small acts of kindness can significantly alter a person’s trajectory, as she now enjoys success in both comedy and academia.