Comedian Michael Blankson Shifts Loyalty to NDC as Government Settles GH₵6.08 Billion Debt

Ghanaian comedian Michael Blankson has officially aligned himself with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), citing the government’s recent payment of GH₵6.08 billion to Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bondholders as the catalyst for his political shift.

The announcement, made public on February 17, 2025, follows a directive by President John Dramani Mahama to fulfill long-overdue obligations to domestic creditors, a move seen as critical to restoring economic trust.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the disbursement of GH₵6.081 billion in cash payments to bondholders, alongside a GH₵3.46 billion Payment-In-Kind (PIK) allocation deposited into securities accounts. A further GH₵9.7 billion was channeled into a Debt Service Recovery Account, acting as a safeguard for upcoming coupon payments due in mid-2025. The decision marks a stark departure from the previous administration’s approach, which had drawn criticism for delays in honoring debts tied to the DDEP.

For Blankson, the resolution carries personal significance. His $1.2 million investment, frozen under the prior government, was intended to fund a free school in Ghana serving underprivileged children. The prolonged stalemate had threatened the institution’s viability, leaving students and staff in limbo. “Look at God—this is a breakthrough,” Blankson remarked, his tone blending relief with optimism. “As of today, I’m officially an NDC member. @JDMahama, you’ve given hope to the kids at my school.”

Political analysts view Blankson’s endorsement as a strategic win for the NDC, particularly amid mounting public scrutiny over fiscal management. While the repayment signals efforts to stabilize Ghana’s debt landscape, skeptics caution against celebratory narratives, pointing to the broader challenges of balancing debt servicing with social spending. Economists note that the sinking fund allocation, though prudent, underscores the lingering pressures of Ghana’s debt restructuring program.

The comedian’s transition from entertainer to political advocate underscores a growing trend of public figures leveraging their platforms to influence policy discourse. For Blankson, the decision is less about partisan loyalty and more about accountability. “This isn’t just about my money,” he emphasized. “It’s about proving leadership can deliver when it matters.”

As the NDC capitalizes on this momentum, the government faces heightened expectations to sustain transparency in its economic agenda. For now, Blankson’s school—and the children it serves—embody a tangible outcome of policy in action, bridging the gap between political promises and grassroots impact.