Comedian-Turned-Preacher Warns Against Church Materialism

Nigerian entertainer and minister Woli Arole has sounded an alarm about growing materialism in contemporary churches, cautioning against what he describes as the worship of wealth over spiritual values.

The social media personality turned preacher issued the warning through an Instagram post that has since sparked widespread discussion.

“The talk of money, the worship of money – Mammon is creeping into the church,” Arole declared. “Christ did not die so we could become rich; he died so we could have eternal life.” His message reflects concerns among some Christian circles about prosperity gospel teachings overshadowing traditional spiritual priorities like humility and salvation.

The comedian, born Bayegun Oluwatoyin, has transitioned from social media skits to ministry in recent years, developing a reputation for blunt spiritual messages. His latest intervention taps into ongoing debates about church leaders’ lavish lifestyles and congregations’ focus on financial blessings. By invoking the biblical concept of Mammon – representing greed and material obsession – Arole positions his critique within longstanding Christian teachings about wealth and spirituality.

The warning comes amid increasing scrutiny of Nigerian megachurches and their emphasis on financial miracles. Arole’s message urges believers to refocus on what he sees as Christianity’s core purpose rather than earthly riches.