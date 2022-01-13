Comedian Waris is My favorite – Shatta wale

Award winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste and the president of Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale has taken to his Twitter handle to reveal who among the Ghanaian comedian is his favorite.

According to SM boss, Comedian Waris is his favorite. This statement came after the comedian made a post about a throwback Thursday video of Kuami Eugene claiming to be a chief in Ghana.

Sharing a short clip of the video he added a broken-hearted emoji. The video has since received a lot of reactions from his followers.

Check some comments below;

How TF do people think this guy is not funny?

Really . At least I no go br3 look for juju again.

Most of your skits are actually very funny. Focus on the constructive criticism, and ignore the destructive criticism.