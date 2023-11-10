Comedy Express to Unleash Hilarious Cobra edition This Saturday

Comedy Express is back again with a brand new exciting experience that will leave you wanting more. This month’s edition dubbed the “Cobra Edition” is packaged with lots of laughs and excitement you can’t afford to miss.

Hosted by the ever beautiful Amma Serwaa, brace yourself for an epic hilarious unforgettable night. Happening on Saturday, November 11, 2023, the acts billed to perform include, Putogo, Comedian Waris, MJTheComedian, Alo Wess and DKB.

The show starts at 7pm sharp inside the Shield Lounge (East Airport Manet). Tickets are selling at GhC 50.00 for Regular and GhC 100.00 for VIP. For further tickets inquiry or purchase, contact 055-813-4734 or dial the short code *713*33*55#.

There would be additional performances from “The Goat” AY Poyoo, recent internet sensation, Obaapa Gladys, “Nipa nu y3 cobra”. In a conversation with DKB about the impact of these two performers to the show, he said, “I believe everyone has their unique level and style of humor. Especially AY Poyoo. So the two will be the icing on the cake for what should be a very unforgettable night.”

Get ready to giggle all night long! Join us with your family & friends and soak in the joy of a comedy experience like never before. It’s all about good vibes and endless laughter – see you there!

Source: Fenuku Augustine.