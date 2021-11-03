COMESA to hold leaders’ summit

Africa’s largest trading bloc, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), on Tuesday announced that it will this month hold the 21st Heads of State and Government Summit.

The summit will be held on Nov. 23 in Egypt under the theme, “Building Resilience Through Strategic Digital Economic Integration”, according to a release from the secretariat headquartered in Zambia.

The last summit was held in 2018 in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

According to the release, the theme was motivated by emerging regional and global economic and trade dynamics which have impacted heavily on the region’s integration agenda such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is expected to rally member states on how to safeguard and advance the COMESA regional integration agenda using digital platforms given the uncertain nature of shocks,” the release said.

According to the release, Egyptian President Abdel al-Sisi will take over as chair of the bloc from Andry Rajoelina President of Madagascar, adding that the summit will be conducted in both physical and virtual formats. Enditem