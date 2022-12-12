Comeva Montessori school holds graduation ceremony and festival of nine lessons

The Comeva Montessori School at Suncity in the Adenta West of the Greater Accra region has organized its Graduation Ceremony and Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.

It gave the pupils the opportunity to to display their talents and dress up in various professional outfits.

They also choreographed various traditional dances in the 16 regions of the country and recited poems and other literary works in French.

In an address, Mr Ernest Afriyie, Director of the school announced that apart from acquiring an eight-seater bus for the children, the school would also commission a modern library in January 2023.

He added that a robotist teacher was under training to start teaching hopefully next year since all robot equipment had been acquired and urged the parents to support the school to achieve higher laurels.

A festival of nine lessons and carols for the forthcoming Xmas was recited by the pupils who also enacted Christmas songs.

Fifteen pupils graduated from KG1 to Class One and were presented with story book and gift vouchers.

The school has four departments comprising; a Creche, a Nursery, Kindergarten and a Primary School with 18 staff members and a student population of 120.