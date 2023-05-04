Comic movie “Ghana Map” premiere excites audience

The “Ghana Map”, a comic movie starring veteran actress Pascaline Edwards and Omar Krupp, along with a host of new actors, has been premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

Rawdrick Lartey, the Director of the movie, revealed that this was his first film to be premiered in a cinema and described it as his masterpiece so far in his career.

“It is my first feature film to be premiered in a cinema in Ghana. In 2014, I worked as an assistant director on a TV series called ‘Game Over’ with director James Clef Aboah.

“Also, films such as ‘Hidden City’ and ‘Jollof’ have had a taste of my magic. But ‘Ghana Map’ is going to be something special, and people should endeavour to watch it and see how much I have grown behind the camera, and have a good time too”, the rising filmmaker explained.

The synopsis of the movie tells the story of a young, successful man played by Omar Krupp who is sick with cancer and dying gradually.

He embarks on a trip to help soften his situation by taking time away from his harsh and painful reality. But this trip became more than just a memorable experience.

It becomes a nightmare as his newly hired driver exhibits his obviously many unprofessional habits along the journey, which comes as a surprise to his boss, who has no option but to maintain him throughout the trip. The trip is marked not only by hilarious incidents but by romantic ones as well. In the end, the movie illustrates the true essence of life and its pursuit.

The ‘Ghana Map’ movie was produced by Sawudi Gh. Multimedia in collaboration with Krupp’s Production and was shot in Accra and Ho this year with a cast including ‘Showboy’, Sabina Dzifa, Sandra Osei-Nti, social media personality ‘Made in Ghana’, Bombo Marley, TikTok star Asantewaa and Kayverli.

The movie ‘Ghana Map’ would also be premiered this year in other cities, namely Sunyani on May 5, Kumasi on May 6, and Ho on May 12.