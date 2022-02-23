Commanders of Myhaung Barracks pay courtesy call on Chief of Apremdo

Colonel Abass Atuluk, the Out-Going 2BN Commander of the Apremdo Myhaung Barracks, has called on traditional, religious and political leaders to work closely in promoting the development agenda of the Apremdo Community.

The Apremdo Community plays host to one of Ghana’s well-structured Military outlays named the Myhaung Barracks.

He said peace was a very critical commodity that the local population must continue to uphold.

The Out-Going Commander said this when he introduced his successor to Nana Egya Kwamina XI, Chief of Apremdo, as he officially brought his service to the barracks to the end.

Colonel Atuluk served more than three and half years before his relocation to the National Headquarters for higher duties.

His successor is Lieutenant Colonel Bondah.

Nana Egya Kwamina XI tasked the leadership of the Command to intimate the concerns of the people of the area to higher authorities, especially on issues of youth development and employment.

He said the government must begin thinking of special offers to competent and interested youth with the requisite skills to join the Army to help solve the unemployment situation in the area.

“I can mention successive Command leaders who have come and gone and yet our people are not remembered in recruitment.”

The Chief also bemoaned the bad road network in the community and called for immediate attention.

Later, he used the opportunity to congratulate the incoming Commander and encouraged him to do well for the community.

Reverend Father Francis Enyam, the Parish Priest of the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church Apremdo, noted the recognition by the Barracks leaders as respect to the stool and a good relationship that must be harnessed for development.

He prayed that the bond would also be strengthened to affect all segments of the community’s development.