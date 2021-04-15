The vigilance of a commercial driver prevented two robbers from running away with their booty.

The suspects had earlier robbed a fruit seller and jumped on their motorbike to escape, but luck eluded them when the driver knocked them into a nearby storm drain.

DSP Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency.

She said on April 14, 2021, Sowutuom Police received information from the night patrol driver that a call came from control indicating that there was an ongoing robbery at Anteku, a suburb of Sowutuom.

“Police proceeded to the scene and found two robbers knocked down in gutter nearby with an Urvan bus involved in an accident at the spot,” she said.

The police said information gathered at the scene was that the two robbery suspects at about 0500hours, robbed a fruit seller and jumped on their motor bike to escape, but the driver of an Urvan bus loaded with passengers, who witnessed the incident, knocked the two into the drain.

DSP Tenge said the suspects sustained injuries and arrested by the police.

She said after hitting the motorbike, the Urvan bus somersaulted, injuring some passengers.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleNick Kozmin talks about his journey and garnering success
Next articleCell phone robber jailed 15 years in hard labour
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here