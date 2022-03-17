Commercial Drivers Asked To Stop Taking Energy Drinks

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has advised commercial drivers to avoid the consumption of energy drinks and rather have enough rest to avoid crashes on the road.

She said fatigue driving was contributing to the rising cases of road accidents and fatalities on the highways.

She, therefore, called on commercial transport operators to ensure that drivers had enough rest and were in a better state of mind before they set off on the road.

“Energy drinks are good, but they have their side effects as well. So when you’re tired just take some rest,” the Regional Minister told commercial transport operators and drivers at a meeting in Sunyani.

The meeting was attended by the leadership and representatives of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Progressive Owners Transport Association (PROTOA), VIP, I.O Ampofo as well as OA Transports and the State Transport Corporation.

Madam Owusu-Banahene admonished the drivers that they could not outsmart nature by skipping rest and sleep, when necessary, therefore, they must try and have enough rest rather than taking energy drinks continuously.

She said research showed that driver negligence contributed to about 90 per cent of road accidents and appealed to the drivers to avoid excessive speed, maintain their vehicles and obey road traffic regulations.

Madam Owusu-Banahene entreated the transport unions to organise regular health screening exercises for the drivers, eye examinations and medical check-ups.

She called for effective collaboration between transport unions and road safety agencies in addressing and tackling other basic challenges on the highways.

Mr Bismark Adjin-Frimpong, the Administrative Secretary of the Sunyani main branch of the GPRTU, advised drivers to be vigilant on the road and avoid unhealthy practices.

He expressed worry about inadequate road signs on the highways and the deplorable conditions of some roads in the region.