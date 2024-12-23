Commey Holds Edge in SWAG Boxer of the Year Race – Promoter

Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, the CEO of Box Office Promotions, believes that Joseph “Jaguar” Commey is slightly ahead of his main rival, Amadu Mohammed, in the race for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Boxer of the Year Award for 2024.

Boakye highlighted that Commey, who narrowly missed out on the award two years ago, has made significant strides this year, most notably securing the UBO African Lightweight belt in his first professional fight. This victory, coupled with Commey’s impressive career trajectory, puts him in a favorable position ahead of Mohammed, his fellow Black Bombers teammate.

While the contest remains tight, with both boxers enjoying strong support, the final decision will be made by the Sports Writers Association, which is expected to vote before the awards ceremony on January 24, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Boakye, who manages Commey, further praised his fighter’s achievements this year. Commey recently won an IBA-organized bout in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, following his gold medal performance at the 13th African Games.

In addition to his professional victory, Commey’s performances at the 2022 Commonwealth Games also stand out. Although he fell ill and had to settle for silver in the final, his journey to the final was a testament to his skill and determination.

Commey’s first professional bout against Richmond Ashelley on November 24 has also been described as one of the year’s most exciting bouts, adding to the momentum behind his candidacy for the prestigious SWAG award.