Commey wins Homowo Challenge Championship

Table Tennis sensation Emmanuel Commey emerged winner of the 2021 Homowo Challenge Championship after beating the national number one seed Derek Abrefa.

In a championship organized by the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Commey beat Abrefa 3-1 in the finals of the keenly contested championship over the weekend.

Prior to the finals Commey, who is gradually emerging as a top star and gradually taking over from Abrefa and Felix Lartey, defeated Ernest Mawutor Quarcoo 3-1 in the semi-finals before making it to the finals.

Abrefa, on the other hand, defeated Joe Sam 3-2 to advance to the finals.

Commey was convinced his performance would spur him on to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in the United Kingdom.

He received a trophy, medal, and GHC 2,400 as his prize, with Abrefa taking home GHC1,200 and a medal.

The championship was sponsored by KFC, Ghana Free Zone Board, and Stanbic Bank.

Mawuko Afadzinu President of the GTTA expressed appreciation to corporate Ghana who supported the event even in the era of COVID-19.