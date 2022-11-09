Commissioner Fatou on mission in Dakar to boost activities of ECOWAS Gender Center

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs was on mission from October 23 to 25 and then from October 31 to November 4, 2022 in Dakar, Senegal.

During her stay, Professor Fatou SOW SARR had working sessions with the staff of the ECOWAS Center for Gender Development (CCDG), then conducted a series of consultations with the authorities of Senegal, technical partners and organizations. of West African civil society based in Dakar to explore avenues of collaboration and partnership for the development of human capital in West Africa.

The first part of this technical mission, which took place from October 23 to 25, 2022, was devoted to reviewing and revitalizing the programs and projects implemented by the CCDG, the technical and operational arm of ECOWAS, responsible for the implementation of gender policies and programs and the empowerment of women and girls in West Africa.

The follow-up to this mission, which took place from October 31 to November 4, was marked by a series of meetings and consultations. On October 31, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs held a meeting at the CCDG premises with Mr. Ayéda Robert KOTCHANI , the new Acting Resident Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights/Regional Office for West Africa (OHCHR/BRAO). During the day of November 02, 2022, Commissioner Fatou SOW SARR had a series of audiences, in particular with the Minister Fatou DIANE in charge of Women, the Family and the Protection of Children in Senegal, then with the Ambassador Sylvain Stéphane SAMBOU , Director of the ECOWAS National Office in Senegal.

National consultations between the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs of ECOWAS, first with Women’s Organizations in Senegal, then later with Civil Society Organizations in West Africa (FOSCAO), and on the theme ” invest in the human capital of ECOWAS to accelerate regional economic performance by 2030 “, were the main activities of the day of November 03, 2022.

These national consultations were officially launched by Mrs. Astou DIOUF GUEYE, representing the Minister for Women of Senegal, after a series of speeches, in particular the word of welcome from the Director of the CCDG, the words of support from the President of the West African network Young Women Leaders (ROAJELF) Senegal, the Regional President of the Peace and Security Network for Women in the ECOWAS region (RESPFECO), the Director of the Center for Studies and International Cooperation (CECI), the Acting Director of UN-Women, the Acting Director of OHCHR/BRAO, and the speech of the Commissioner of ECOWAS.

During her speech, the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs of ECOWAS returned to the reasons justifying the consultations in these terms: ” To reflect with you today on bringing your needs closer to our services, therefore comes under a new dimension of our Department in the necessary partnership that we must maintain. Professor Fatou SOW SARR also clarified that her department is mandated to implement the ECOWAS Integrated Regional Human Capital Development Strategy by Horizon 2030 and to work with Civil Society Organizations.

Several recommendations were made following the national consultations. With regard to the ECOWAS Gender Centre, it was recommended, among other things, to promote support and coaching for women’s organizations in their activities. With regard to women’s organizations, it is requested, among other things, to promote the exchange of information and the sharing of good practices and to develop synergies to boost investment activities and the mobilization of human and financial resources.

As for civil society organizations, they must open up to other organizations to strengthen the partnership with ECOWAS for an ECOWAS of the peoples with regard to Vision 2050. Finally, the place of the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs of ECOWAS, it is recommended to pursue collaboration with WACSOF as an interface with West African civil society.

The mission of Professor Fatou SOW SARR ended with the press point organized in the afternoon of Friday, November 04 to discuss with journalists on the missions of her department, the programs implemented by the CCDG and the main recommendations resulting from the various consultations carried out during his stay.