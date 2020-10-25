Colonel (rtd) Kwadwo Damoah, the Commissioner, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has commissioned a gymnasium at Aflao Collection.

The idea of the gym, which was conceived in November 2019, had the support of both Management and staff of the collection.

Col Damoah in a brief speech after the commissioning on congratulated the Aflao Sector for thinking outside the box to initiate a project which would help keep men and women of the Sector fit.

He called on officers to take advantage of the gym and exercise their body to ensure their wellbeing in order to avoid frequenting the hospital advising, health was among three important things they needed to take seriously.

“There are three things I would advise you to take seriously. Health is one. Don’t take it for granted. The other is extreme poverty. You must make a conscious effort to avoid poverty because it comes with a lot of problems. Work to ensure you have a little money to cater for your needs.

The third is criminal acts. Do not engage in criminal acts because even if you are a big man with lots of money, once you’re involved in criminal activities and brought before court, you’re in trouble.”

Assistant Commissioner, Mr. Majeed Amandi, the Aflao Sector Commander stressed on the importance of the gym and called on his officers to “exercise and work out” to always be in good form.

Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) Mr. Hector Kwame Obedeabah, at the Collection thanked Management and staff for devoting an initial GHC 10,000.00 and GHC 3,000.00 respectively for the project, Maj. Gen (rtd) Ashley Larssen, who released equipment including pulley, horizontal leg pressure, abductor, pekdek, standing calf and stationary bike for the gym as well as the instructors for their efforts.

He assured that the Collection would take good care of the fitness centre to sustain it so it could continue to serve the purpose for which it was put up.