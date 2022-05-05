Commit to ethical culture at workplaces

Mr. Kweku Asmah, the CEO of Automation Ghana Group has called on employees and employers to commit to ethical culture in organisations.

He said an organisation filled with unethical leaders was most likely to have a very toxic work culture.

Mr Asmah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the Standford Seed Transformation Network (STN) Ghana Chapter Ethics and Critical Thinking Workshop in Accra.

The workshop was held under the theme: “Influencing teams through Ethics and Critical thinking.”

It focused on enhancing the ethical consciousness and critical thinking capacity of business leaders, entrepreneurs and management.

Mr Asmah said it was always difficult to be ethical when the person you report to behaves unethically.

He said, “if your boss makes you manipulate figures or indirectly suggests that you skip a procedure to get work done more quickly, you might be forced to comply.”

He said every job goes with its own ethical challenges and it was always best to review targets and plans for the year or quarterly with the team.

He said there was the need for employees to be on the same page with management and managers had to make their staff understand what the team was working towards and that the performance goal and objectives can be achieved.

He said managers and team leaders have a huge role to play in determining whether or not their team members adopt and imbibe a company’s values.

“If leaders do not maintain ethical standards and observe the rules, employees lose confidence in the system. They will soon begin to see ethical standards as something written on paper only,” he added.

Mrs Linda Yaa Ampah, President of STN Ghana Chapter said the workshop was aimed at providing a platform for

Management Staff of Ghanaian companies to become more aware of their ethical expectations and responsibilities while enhancing their critical thinking.

She said to enable these companies to succeed, “we need to share ideas, information, experience and build up our knowledge base on the subject of ethics in business which seems least talked about or made integral to company policies, processes and procedures.”

She said the theme for the workshop was very critical because ethics and critical thinking were issues that becomes topical in business due to their impact on sustainable business growth.

Mrs Ampah said continuous learning had been critical in the development setting the tone for sustainable growth.