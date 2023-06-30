Committee inaugurated to vet aspirants for NPP flagbearer

In accordance with the provisions of Article 10(3)(F)(ii) of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Constitution, the National Steering Committee, on behalf of the National Council, held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

After thorough stakeholder consultations, they appointed Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye as the Chairman of the vetting committee for the party’s presidential primary election.

Subsequently, on Friday, June 30, 2023, Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the party, inaugurated the vetting committee at the party’s headquarters.

During the inauguration, he emphasised the importance of upholding the party’s constitution and urged the committee members to ensure a free, fair, and transparent vetting process.

The members of the vetting committee, in accordance with the party’s constitution, are as follows:

Rt. Rev. Hon. Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye – Chairman

Hon. Kwasi Amoako Atta – Member

Mr. Stephen Abankwa Sekyere – Member

Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah – Member

Lord Oblitey Commey – Member

Lawyer Frank Davies – Member

Mad. Rita Talata Asobayire – Member

Hon. Hackman Owusu-Agyeman – Member

Mad. Adelaide Ahwireng – Member

Additionally, Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem North Constituency, and a member of the Vetting Committee, has been appointed as the Committee’s Spokesperson.

Mr. Evans Nimako, the Director for Research and Elections of the party, has been appointed as the Secretary for the committee.