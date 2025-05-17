Committee Submits Report on Nigerian Boxer’s Death, Calls for Sports Reform

A seven-member committee investigating the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun, who died after a bout at Accra’s Bukom Arena, submitted its final report to Ghana’s Minister for Sport and Recreation, Kofi Adams, on May 16, 2025.

The committee, chaired by Ambassador Major (Rtd) Amarkai Amarteifio, was inaugurated on April 8 and completed its work within the mandated 21-day timeframe.

Adams praised the committee’s dedication, stating the ministry would review the recommendations and release the report publicly to guide reforms in boxing and other sports. “Implementing these findings will ensure systemic changes to prevent future tragedies,” he affirmed.

Amarteifio emphasized the report’s potential to transform Ghana’s sports sector, citing contributions from health professionals at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and other stakeholders. “This collaborative effort underscores the need for robust safety protocols and accountability in sporting events,” he noted.

The investigation follows growing scrutiny over athlete welfare and event management in Ghana. While specific findings remain undisclosed, the report is expected to address medical response protocols, regulatory oversight, and measures to enhance athlete protection.