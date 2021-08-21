Committee to investigate death of supposed COVID-19 patient

The Western Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has commissioned a five-member committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the escape and subsequent death of a patient at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service told the Ghana News Agency that the terms of reference for the committee would be to verify the clinical status of the patient at the time of admission, determine the circumstances leading to the escape and subsequent death.

Other references would include a recommendation to management on measures to adopt to avert the recurrence of such incidents in future.

The Committee members are, Dr Atsu Dodor, Deputy Director of clinical care as the Chairman, Mrs Daphine Kemmeh, Deputy Director at the RCC as secretary, Captain Rtd Hansen Obu, Regional Security Coordinator, Dr George Peprah, Acting Medical Superintendent at the Takoradi Hospital and Mr Micheal Danso, Deputy Chief of Administration of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Dr Yeboah entreated them to work diligently with persons particularly the family of the deceased, to enable them to make a good judgement on the matter.

The Committee has one week to submit findings and recommendations to the Directorate for appropriate decision and action on the matter.

Dr Yeboah said, “Management trust in your capacity to excel in this exercise and will offer you the required support to enable you to succeed”.

It would be recalled that Mr Paulus Okine, 55, who was on admission at the COVID-19 isolation centre died shortly after leaving the centre in denial that he did not have the disease.

His body was found some 250 meters away from the facility on Thursday, August 19, 2021.