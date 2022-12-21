Committee to submit  Religious Tolerance in Schools report in January

The National Peace Council has charged a 12-member committee of general managers of religious schools to develop a road map with recommendations to ensure religious tolerance and freedom in schools across the country.

The Committee has until the end of January 2023 to submit its proposal to the Council for discussion.

The Committee is also to draft a memorandum of understanding to be signed between the Ministry of Education and mission schools on how issues of religious tolerance and freedom of worship could be resolved.

Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the NPC, said this on Wednesday at a meeting with religious bodies and mission education units across the country.

He said the Council thought it prudent to engage with the heads of various religious and missionary institutions to brainstorm on religious tolerance in ensuring peaceful coexistence in Senior High Schools.

The Chairman said the Council had to take that initiative in addressing the issues, saying “waiting for the Ministry of Education will take a long time.”

“Tie to this is what we have already started discussing -the partnership between mission schools and the government and the content of those things is dragging these whole processes.

“We want to isolate the religious bit of it and deal with that matter so that among us at the religious institutions, we will have an agreement as to what can be done in our schools and what cannot be done,” he said.

The Council organised a national stakeholders forum in 2015 to discuss and find solutions to claims and counterclaims relating to religious involvement and alleged violations of constitutional rights, including freedom to practice any religion in schools and work places.

The forum, among others, resolved that the Ghana Education Service shall provide a policy framework for the creation of an acceptable dress code and the use of religious symbols in schools.

It also resolved that School Computerised Selection Programme must be reviewed to broaden the choices and selection of schools.

Mrs Marian J.A. Adzroe, President, Conference of Managers of Educational Units, pledged the Committee’s commitment to work on its mandate and meet the deadline.