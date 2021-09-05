Commodity prices at major markets in Tema go up in September

Prices of foodstuff at major markets in Tema and its environs bounce-up in the first week of September picking up from the unpredictable activities in August where commodity prices fluctuated.

A GNA-Tema market survey conducted in major markets in Tema at the weekend revealed that while the prices of some commodities recorded a reduction in September as compared to the last week of August, others saw a marginal increase.

At the Tema Community One market, the price of a bag of Onion differs based on country of origin those from Ghana went for GHC670.00, the ones from Nigeria was pegged at GHC550.00 and those from Niger at GHC570.00.

The markets visited included: Ashaiman, Tema Community One, Seven, Nine, Texpo, Kpone, and Ada.

At the Ashaiman market, traders attributed the high prices of commodities to the unfavourable weather conditions, which affected farmers’ output therefore putting pressure on traders to increase prices.

The prices of Carrot remained at GH¢180.00, but Ginger moved from GH¢400.00 last week to GH¢800.00 this week, Onions from GH¢600.00 last week to GH¢ 800.00 this week; and a sack of palm nut also moved from GH¢140.00 to GH¢160.00 this week.

Some traders said, a sack of Pepper moved up from GH¢400.00 last week to GH¢530.00 this week, Garden eggs remained at GH¢200.00 per sack, Okro pegged at GH¢140.00 per basket, Cabbage pegged at GH¢1,000.00 per sack, and Green Pepper price moved from GH¢120.00 last week to GH¢150.00 this week.

A bag of Millet is still pegged at GH¢380.00; Cowpea at GHS 450.00, Soya Beans GH¢440.00, Beans however moved from GH¢650.00 last week of August to GH¢1,000.00 this week, while Maize price also moved from GH¢480.00 in August to GH¢500.00 this week.

A bag of Gari remained at GH¢800.00; Groundnut also at GH¢750.00 and rice ranged from GH¢260.00, GH¢275.00, and GH¢290.00 depending on the type.

A tuber of yam ranged from GHS 8.00, to GH¢14 00, Cassava moved from GH¢100.00 last week to GH¢250.00 per sack this week depending on the type, Cocoyam also moved from GH¢450.00 last week to GH¢500.00 per sack this week and a bunch of unripe plantain moved from GH¢50.00 last week to GH¢70.00 this week.

A carton of fish pegged at GH¢400.00 while and a crate of tomatoes also moved from GH¢1, 300.00 to GH¢1,400 this week for the local and GH¢1,800.00 to GH¢2,000.00 for the foreign ones.

Prices at the other markets are not different, while some of the traders blamed the trend to scarcity of the foodstuffs others blamed the fluctuations on poor roads that were impeding the transportation of the goods from the farming communities to marketing centres.