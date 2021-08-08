Commodity prices move up in Tema

Prices of some major foodstuff in Tema have moved upwards according to a Ghana News Agency-Tema market survey conducted in major markets in Tema.

At the Tema Community Nine market, a bag of Onion moved from GHS 400.00 last week to GHS 500.00; crate of tomatoes, which used to sell between GHS 1,200.00 to GHS1, 600.00 last week, now sells close to GHS2,000.00.

A bag of maize has moved from GHS 500.00 last week to GHS 600.00 this week; and a tuber of yam sells between GHS 18.00 and GHS25.00 depending on the sizes this week.

At Ashaiman market, a sack of pepper moved up from GHS270.00 last week to GHS 350.00; sack of Garden eggs pegged at GHS200.00; medium size basket of Okro sells for GHS 140.00; and Cabbage pegged at GHS 1,000.00.

A bag of millet is pegged at GHS380.00; cowpea at GHS450.00; soya beans GHS440.00; beans however moved from GHS650.00 last week to GHS1,000.00; and maize from GHS480.00 last week to GHC500.00.

A tuber of yam depending on the type and size sells between GHS8.00 and GHS17.00, a sack of cassava sells between GHS80.00 and GHS 150.00; a sack of cocoyam moved from GHS350.00 last week to GHC470.00 and a bunch of unripe plantain moved from GHS 50.00 last week to GHS 70.00 this week.

A crate of tomatoes moved from GHS 1,000.00 last week to GHS 1,500.00 for the local; and from GHS 1,800.00 to GH?2, 000.00 for the foreign ones.

At Tema Community One Market a bag of maize is now pegged between GHC500.00 and GHC600.00; while medium bag of sugar now goes for GHC210.00; and bowl ranges between GHC13.00 and GHC14.00.

A bag of Onion also ranges between GHC550.00 and GHC600.00, while a bowl of Beans swings between GHC26.00 and GHC27.00 depending on type; and a bowl of Gari now goes for GHC12.00; and half bag of Cocoyam also sold for GHC180.00.

A tuber of yam, hovers around GHC10.00 and GHC25.00 depending on size and type; bunch of Plantain the normal type goes between GHC30.00 and GHC50.00; bowl of okro is GHC30.00, Pepper GHC20.00, Garden eggs GHC80.00 and medium basket of Tomatoes goes for GHC1,800.00.

The weekly GNA-Tema market survey conducted also covered Tema Community Seven, Texpo, Kpone, and Ada which recorded similar prices.

During the previous week, a sack of garden eggs was pegged at GHC300.00; a sack of Cabbage went for GHC650.00; Carrot medium sack GHC140.00 for the local sack and between GHC85.00 to GHC90.00 for the foreign ones.

A 50kg of Maize old type GHC500.00 and the 50kg maize new GHC480.00; Yam for GHC1, 000.00 for the 50 tubers old ones while new yam went for GHC500.00 for 70 tubers.

The price of 50kg soya beans was GHC1, 200.00 while a sack of Onion was GHC700.00, a Small Box of fresh tomatoes was sold at GHC1, 600.00 and Big box of fresh tomatoes was pegged at GHC3, 000.00.

The price of a bunch of unripe Plantain was GHC50.00 and above.

Meanwhile, some of the traders attributed the price differences to scarcity of some foodstuffs, poor roads impeding the transportation of the goods from the farming communities to marketing centres.