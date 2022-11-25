Common Value Alliance (CVA) concept between Hearts, Cincinnati FC explained

Mr. Jeff Berding Co-owner of Cincinnati Football Club has said the Common Value Alliance (CVA), between his side and Hearts of Oak, is to groom young talents to compete at the highest level in football.

Cincinnati FC, Hearts of Oak and German side TSG Hoffenheim last year signed what they termed CVA, as part of efforts to unearth and develop young talents for members of the alliance.

Mr. Bedding said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Board of Directors of Hearts of Oak, to discuss the unique partnership deal between the clubs.

The CVA was the first of its kind with clubs from Africa, Europe and America coming together to share strategic ideas and expertise.

Addressing the media at the World Trade Center in Accra, Mr. Berding said another purpose of the visit was to promote FC Cincinnati to the world and also provide opportunities for Hearts players that may want to travel and study at the club’s school.

Mr. Berding also commended the management of Hearts for the massive infrastructure development under construction and pledged to continue supporting the club.

He said, “I want to thank the management of the club for this ambitious venture, they are an amazing group full of commitment, investing heavily in building this great club.

“I can say with authority that when this project is completed it would be the best place in Africa for hosting Europeans nationals’ teams and clubs for a warm climate change pre-season.”

He also congratulated the club’s Head Coach Slavko Matic for the improved performance in last Sunday’s match-day eight encounter of the 2022/2023 betPawa premier league game against the Dreams FC.

“I attended the game on Sunday and witnessed the passion of the club supporters as well.

“The quality of talent in Hearts team is high, the players played with passion, hard work by coming back from 2-0 defeat to a draw.”

Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of the Accra Hearts of Oak congratulated the FC Cincinnati co-founder for the visit and said that this unique partnership would go a long way to strengthen the club in achieving their dream.