Commonwealth Connections programme key to Birmingham 2022 Games

Mr. Chikodi Onyemerela, Acting Country Director of the British Council (Ghana & Cameroon), says the Commonwealth Connections project provides educational opportunities for young people in Ghana to learn and develop a deeper understanding of the Commonwealth and its values.

Ghana has been selected among the five countries from Sub-Saharan Africa to deliver the Commonwealth Connections programme, which is co-funded by the Commonwealth Games Organising Committee and the British Council.

Six schools in Ghana, including Archbishop Andoh Basic School, Umuraniya Islamic Basic School, Adabraka Presbyterian Basic School, All Saints Anglican Basic School, Dawhenya Methodist Basic School B and New Horizon Special School, have been selected for the project.

According to Mr. Onyemerela, the programme would support the delivery of the Birmingham 2022 mission by bringing people together, improving health and wellbeing through arts and sports and offering opportunities for young people to be catalysts of change.

Speaking at a cluster event meeting where 60 changemakers were hosted at the British Council office in Accra, Mr. Onyemerela said the platform offered students an opportunity to interact and learn more about the Commonwealth and its values, as well as the arts and sports elements of the programme.

“I believe that this is in line with the aim of the commonwealth itself, which is to promote prosperity, world peace, representative democracy, human rights, and individual liberty; the pursuit of equality in opposition to racism; and the fight against poverty, ignorance, and injustice.

“I am delighted that Ghana was selected for the programme and I want to say ‘ayekoo’ to the school leaders and teachers offering guidance to these lovely young ones.

“To my dear students and changemakers, please use every learning opportunity the programme presents to enhance your knowledge, inculcate these ideals of the commonwealth, develop and improve on your artistic skills and build valuable relationships,” Mr. Onyemerela said.

The Commonwealth Games which would take place from July 28 – August 8, 2022 would witness all 72 countries within the Commonwealth participate in 20 sporting disciplines.