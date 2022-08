Abdul Wahid Omar makes it a second secured medal in boxing for Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after seeing off Alston Ryan of Antigua & Bermuda 4-1 decision in the round of 16 light welterweight action to qualify to the medal zone, bronze assured but two victories away from a first gold for Ghana in 24 years.

