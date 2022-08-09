Commonwealth Games: SWAG Calls For Comprehensive Investigations Into Scandals

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has called for a thorough investigation into two scandals that hit Ghana’s participation in the just ended Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ghana’s 4x100metres men’s relay team and light heavyweight boxer Shakur Samed were disqualified from competing at the Games, a situation that could have been avoided.

In a statement issued and signed by the President of SWAG, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah and copied to the GNA Sport called for thorough investigation to prevent a recurrence in future competitions especially as Ghana prepares to host the 2023 Africa Games.

“It’s such a shame our gold hopefuls who had spent years preparing for this once in a life-time opportunity should suffer such ignominy through no fault of theirs. We expect a rigorous and exhaustive investigation into this matter to ensure it does not recur,” the statement emphasized.

It continued that “The SWAG also finds it most regrettable the disqualification of Ghana’s light heavyweight boxer Shakur Samed for using a banned substance.

” A comprehensive investigation into the matter will help our sportsmen and sportswomen avoid such embarrassing situations,” the Statement added.

SWAG wished Joseph Commey who failed to fight for gold in the featherweight division because of sudden illness well as he recuperates.

SWAG