Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative engages citizens on Case Tracking System

The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, (CHRI), has engaged stakeholders on the Ghana Case Tracking System (CTS) to help improve on the justice delivery system in the country.

The CTS is an integrated software that tracks criminal cases in the justice delivery system from inception until their disposal.

Ms Esther Ahulu, the Programme’s Manager of CHRI at a Town hall meeting in Takoradi said the CTS fell under the USAID Justice Sector Support activity to educate and improve the work of the justice sector institutions and access to justice delivery in the country.

The programme was to help resolve some of the challenges confronting the criminal justice system including lack of effective collaboration and communication among key justice institutions.

Ms Ahulu said the CTS, launched in 2018 by the Government of Ghana was to support key sector institutions such as police, prisons, Attorney General’s Department, Legal Aid Commission, and the Judicial Service to collect, collate and harmonize data for effective justice administration.

The system operated electronically to track the various stages of arrest through investigation, prosecution, conviction, rehabilitation, and release.

The Programmes Manager said the system did not only promote quick information sharing and instant generation of report but also ensured transparency and accountability.

She therefore enjoined the various stakeholders including religious bodies, community leaders, media, and other corporate institutions to advocate the effective utilization of the system to avoid delays in serving justice and enhance the availability of data in crime.

Mrs Sweetie Sowah, the Western Regional Director of the Legal Aid Commission, educated the participants on the free services offered in the event of a contention with the law and urged Ghanaians to take advantage and patronize the services of the Commission.