Commonwealth Observers Laud Ghana’s Peaceful Polls, Urge Campaign Finance Reforms

A Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) has endorsed Ghana’s 2024 general elections as “transparent, credible, and peaceful” in its final report, while urging reforms to curb campaign spending and streamline vote counting.

The assessment follows President John Mahama’s victory, marking his return to office in a poll praised for its orderly conduct despite lingering logistical challenges.

The 16-member COG, led by former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, commended Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) for expanding polling stations and capping voter numbers per site—measures that reduced queues and sped up voting. Observers highlighted the “diligence” of poll workers and security personnel, as well as the “statesmanship” of defeated candidate Mahamudu Bawumia, who conceded promptly.

“Ghana’s peaceful elections reaffirm its democratic maturity,” said Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, who deployed the team. “But opportunities remain to enhance inclusivity and accountability.”

The report reiterated longstanding calls for a regulatory framework to govern campaign financing, warning that unchecked spending risks “monetizing politics and commercializing elections.” While Ghana’s 2024 polls saw no major violence, delays in announcing results in some constituencies fueled “uncertainty,” prompting observers to urge the EC to accelerate tallying processes.

Other suggestions include bolstering voter education and ensuring equitable media access for all candidates. The COG also urged parties to adopt internal dispute-resolution mechanisms to preempt post-election litigation.

Ghana, a stable democracy in West Africa, has held eight consecutive elections since 1992. The 2024 vote saw a 61% turnout, with Mahama securing 50.8% amid pledges to revive the economy. The COG’s findings build on its interim statement issued days after the December 7 poll.

The report has been shared with Ghana’s government, political parties, and electoral authorities. Implementation of its recommendations now rests with national stakeholders, though past COG advice—such as stricter campaign finance rules—remains partially adopted.

The Commonwealth, a 56-nation bloc, has observed over 100 elections globally since 1980. Its Ghana mission included lawmakers, civil society experts, and electoral administrators from 13 countries.

“Democracy is not an event but a process,” Masisi noted. “Ghana’s progress inspires the region, but vigilance is key.”