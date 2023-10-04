Commonwealth Parliamentary Association reflects on the crucial role they play

As Commonwealth Parliamentarians gather in Accra for the 66th

Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference this week, Stephen Twigg, Secretary-General of

the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) has reflected on the crucial role they

can play.

“As the world seeks to address a wide range of daunting challenges, the importance of

sharing best practices and knowledge among Commonwealth Parliaments and

Parliamentarians have never been greater. Continuing to develop and enhance the

performance of Commonwealth Parliamentarians has been the mission of the CPA since it

was established some 112 years ago.

“The CPA organises its annual conference to address global political issues and

developments in the parliamentary system through conference workshops and sessions for

Parliamentarians representing Parliaments and Legislatures throughout the

Commonwealth.

“This is the first time that the CPA Ghana Branch and the Parliament of Ghana will host the

conference and so the CPA is delighted to be in Accra for the 66th Commonwealth

Parliamentary Conference this week. The CPA Africa Region is active within our nine

Regions, and this will be the 17th time that the Region has hosted the annual conference.

gatherings of Commonwealth Parliamentarians, the conference would address the main

theme: “The Commonwealth Charter 10 years on: Values and Principles for Parliaments to

uphold.”

The Commonwealth Charter anniversary offers a chance to review the relevance of its

values, principles, and measure how the Commonwealth is progressing against

commitments.

For the CPA, as the parliamentary wing of the Commonwealth, many key articles within the

Commonwealth Charter influence its work – including Article I on Democracy; Article II on

Human Rights; Article VI on the Separation of Powers between the Executive, the

Legislature, and the Judiciary; Article VII on the Rule of Law; Article VIII on Good

Governance; Article IX on Sustainable Development.

“The Charter also influences the work of our networks – Commonwealth Women

Parliamentarians (Article XII Gender Equality); CPA Small Branches (Article XIV Recognition

of the needs of Small States); and Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (Article

XVI Role of Civil Society) as well as our youth work (Article XIII Importance of Young

People).”

It said the annual conference offered the opportunity for Members of Parliament and

parliamentary staff to benefit from professional development, mutual learning, and the

sharing of best practice with colleagues.

The timing of the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference comes against the

backdrop of conflict, global economic uncertainty, widespread financial hardship, and the

ongoing impact of global pandemics.

“I know that MPs across the Commonwealth look forward to the opportunity to come

together and we are reminded that we live in an inter-connected world community in which

we have a shared responsibility to address shared challenges.

With the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development at its midpoint, the Commonwealth

Parliamentary Association is committed to fostering the values of the Commonwealth and

the UN SDGs across our membership and beyond.

“Whilst our work relates particularly to SDG16, focusing on peace, justice, and strong

institutions, we are also committed to supporting Parliaments and Parliamentarians to play

an active role in the delivery of all SDGs in their own areas, regionally and on an

international level.

“Parliamentarians have an important responsibility to hold governments to account on their

global commitments as well as ensuring that necessary legislation and budget measures are

put in place. I was pleased to be in New York earlier this month to launch the new CPA

Parliamentary Academy course on the SDGs to coincide with the UN SDGs summit.

“With approximately 60% of the Commonwealth’s 2.6 billion citizens across its 56 countries

currently under the age of 30 years, in the CPA Africa Region, the Commonwealth has a

responsibility to engage proactively with young people. The CPA’s Commonwealth Youth

Parliament is an example of such youth engagement.”

The Commonwealth can position itself strongly and unequivocally beside its citizens and help

to tackle the inequalities that cause so much poverty and injustice in our societies.

Parliaments have a duty to represent the people they serve-one way that they fulfil this

responsibility is by being inclusive, accountable, open, and transparent public institutions.

It said small Island Developing States have been powerful voices within the Commonwealth

as they find themselves in the frontline of the battle to avert a climate disaster and

Commonwealth could help to amplify the voices of those who need the action to protect the

environment and to promote sustainable development.

“In recent years, we have seen increasing international concern about actions or policies

that erode or threaten shared values like democracy, good governance, and human rights.

Within the Commonwealth, the CPA works with others to defend these values. Part of our

work is to highlight the key role of Commonwealth Parliaments in upholding these

principles.

Each of the almost 180 Parliaments within the CPA is a unique institution reflecting its own

special historical evolution and the CPA represents Legislatures at the national, state,

provincial and territorial level. What all Parliaments have in common is a capacity to

strengthen democracy by acting as powerful agents of change. Success here is if Members

have the necessary support to carry out their parliamentary and constitutional

responsibilities.

One of the CPA’s roles is to provide a diverse range of activities and initiatives to enable our

members to learn from and communicate with each other.

“This is one of the essential functions of our three CPA networks – the CPA Small Branches,

the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) and the Commonwealth

Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD).

These networks connect Parliamentarians so they can learn from each other and provide

platforms for their voices and common interests to be heard throughout the

Commonwealth.

“As Commonwealth Parliamentarians gather in Ghana this week for the 66th Commonwealth

Parliamentary Conference, they will reaffirm and celebrate our Commonwealth shared values

and our commitment to the Commonwealth Charter. Let us hope that we can work together

across the Commonwealth, and beyond, to learn lessons and dedicate ourselves once again

to meeting the many challenges faced by Parliaments and citizens alike.”