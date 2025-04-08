Commonwealth Secretary-General Urges Enhanced Unity Amid Global Protectionism

Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has called on member states to forge a stronger alliance to safeguard their shared economic interests as protectionist policies gain ground globally.

Speaking during a high-level economic policy dialogue focused on resilience and inclusive growth among developing economies, Botchwey warned that economic nationalism and unilateralism are altering traditional trade dynamics and threatening the gains secured over decades of cooperation.

“We are witnessing a turning tide in global trade where economic nationalism and unilateralism are reshaping traditional trade dynamics. In such times, Commonwealth solidarity is not just desirable, it is essential,” Botchwey stated. She stressed that coordinated policy responses and deeper intra-Commonwealth trade collaboration are crucial in countering the restrictive measures now emerging on the global stage.

Recent data from the Commonwealth Secretariat projects that intra-Commonwealth trade could soar to $1.2 trillion by 2026, up from $700 billion in 2021. Yet, challenges such as persistent trade barriers, limited capacity to add value, and infrastructure constraints have hindered the full realization of this potential. In response, Botchwey outlined a set of strategic initiatives including the creation of a Commonwealth Trade Resilience Fund, expanded technical assistance for export development, and the acceleration of digital trade facilitation measures. She also called for the harmonization of standards and the removal of non-tariff barriers among member nations to boost internal competitiveness.

In addition to these measures, the Secretary-General committed to engaging with multilateral organizations such as the World Trade Organization, the African Union, and regional economic communities. Her aim is to amplify the concerns of Commonwealth members and ensure that the collective voice of the Commonwealth is heard amid shifting global economic policies.

Botchwey’s appeal comes at a critical juncture marked by geopolitical tensions, climate risks, and supply chain disruptions that are reshaping global trade flows. Her remarks underline the urgency for smaller Commonwealth economies to band together to mitigate widening trade deficits, potential investment shortfalls, and broader socio-economic instability.

Observers note that a united Commonwealth, representing over 2.5 billion people across 56 countries, holds significant negotiating power that can drive reform in global trade rules and create more balanced economic opportunities. The call for solidarity is not only a strategic imperative but also a reminder that in a rapidly changing world, collective action can serve as a powerful counterforce to the rising tide of protectionism.