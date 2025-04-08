Commonwealth Short Story Prize 2025 Shortlist Announcement Sparks Global Anticipation

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize will unveil its 2025 shortlist on Tuesday, 15 April, at 00:01 hrs BST, marking a pivotal moment for emerging literary talent across the globe.

Now in its fourteenth year, the prize has cemented its reputation as the world’s most inclusive and far-reaching platform for short fiction, propelling writers from diverse backgrounds into the international spotlight.

The prize’s significance lies in its track record of discovering authors who later achieve critical and commercial success. Kevin Jared Hosein, the 2018 overall winner, released his acclaimed adult novel Hungry Ghosts in 2023, hailed by The Times (UK) as “an early contender for the Booker.” Sharma Taylor, a four-time shortlisted writer, debuted her novel What a Mother’s Love Don’t Teach You in 2022, while Fijian author Mary Rokonadravu, the 2022 Pacific regional winner, secured representation from a New York literary agency and published widely in U.S. journals before attending the prestigious Iowa International Writing Program in 2023.

Kritika Pandey, the 2020 overall winner, emphasized the prize’s transformative impact: “Winning opened doors I had not imagined possible at this stage of my career.”

This year’s shortlist will highlight 28 writers across five regions: Africa, Asia, Canada/Europe, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Key milestones include:

15 April: Shortlist announcement

14 May: Regional winners revealed

25 June: Overall winner announced at a ceremony in London

The phased announcements aim to amplify visibility for regional voices before crowning a global champion.

With submissions open to both published and unpublished writers in 54 Commonwealth nations, the prize prioritizes linguistic and cultural diversity, accepting entries in languages such as Bengali, Malay, and Swahili. Past shortlists have featured translators and writers from underrepresented communities, reinforcing its role in democratizing access to literary acclaim.

As the countdown begins, publishers, agents, and literary festivals worldwide await the reveal, underscoring the prize’s unique ability to bridge grassroots talent with global platforms.