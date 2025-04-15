Commonwealth Short Story Prize Shortlist Draws Global Talent

An international judging panel has unveiled the shortlisted entries for the 2025 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, a literary award renowned for celebrating exceptional storytelling from across the Commonwealth.

Twenty-five stories by emerging and established writers from 18 countries have been selected from a record-breaking 7,920 submissions received from 54 nations, marking an almost ten percent increase in entries from last year.

The shortlist spans a remarkable diversity of genres and themes, showcasing narratives that range from historical fiction and satire to crime, speculative writing, family drama, and coming-of-age stories.

Among the entries are stirring tales that feature compelling characters, such as two West African soldiers navigating the perils of the Second World War and a young woman determined to escape an abusive marriage through unconventional means. The stories demonstrate a breadth of human experience, exploring ambitious topics that include human trafficking, war, bereavement, motherhood, unlikely friendships, and unexpected love. One narrative follows a soldier on an unnamed border, while another captures the delicate dynamics of a vulnerable taxi ride in Beijing. These varied storylines, ranging from journeys of new beginnings overseas to a final, crushing voyage on a sinking slave ship, underscore the rich tapestry of voices within the Commonwealth.

The judging panel, comprised of writers, filmmakers, and literary figures from Africa, Asia, Canada and Europe, the Caribbean, and the Pacific, praised the shortlisted works as “relevant, vibrant and essential reading.” Dr Vilsoni Hereniko, Chair of the Judges and an acclaimed writer and filmmaker from Rotuma, Fiji, emphasized the power of a well-crafted short story to distill a life or a profound slice of life into a compact narrative that both moves and challenges its readers. He expressed admiration for the jurors’ ability to draw out the perfect sequence of events from nearly 8,000 entries, while director-general Dr Anne T. Gallagher AO of the Commonwealth Foundation celebrated the creative energy that unites the Commonwealth. She noted that the prize offers not only recognition but also a gateway to new creative ventures that inspire and transform literary careers.

For the first time, authors from Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Lucia have made the shortlist, highlighting the prize’s growing global reach. With shortlisted writers ranging in age from 21 to 75 and all but one appearing for the first time in this competition, the 2025 selection reflects the evolving landscape of Commonwealth literature. The stories will be published in the online magazine adda, which serves as a platform for fresh literary voices, and the winners will be further recognized with five regional prizes to be announced on 14 May, followed by the announcement of the overall winner on 25 June 2025.

This showcase of narrative artistry is a testament to the transformative power of literature to forge connections across borders and generations. The Commonwealth Short Story Prize continues to serve as a catalyst for new talent, reminding us that while the world may be vast and its challenges many, the act of storytelling remains a singular means of understanding and inspiring change.