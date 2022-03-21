Communal violence in south Nigeria leaves eight people dead

A recent communal violence in Nigeria’s southern Cross River State has claimed eight lives, an official with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Saturday.

Godwin Tepikor, a zonal coordinator for NEMA, said the victims died in clashes between Alesi and Ochon communities in the Ikom and Obubra areas of the state.

Tepikor said that the crisis, which occurred on March 7 broke out as a result of a land dispute between the two neighboring communities.

According to him, some 2,008 people were affected and had been displaced from their ancestral homes because of the violence.

“Several buildings and household property were also destroyed in the process,” the official added. Enditem