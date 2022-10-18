Communication Has Changed, The Days Of Insult Politics Is Over – Nana Akyena Brantuo

Nana Akyena Brantuo properly know as Kay who is aspirant vying for the Abuakwa north constituency communication officer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have plead to party members and faithful to stay away from Politics of Insult in the constituency and Ghana as a whole.

From him, he doesn’t see the important or the sagacity of insulting my opponent because of politics. What will I gain from it?, he asked.

What we have to identify is that communication have change, gone are the days of insult politics which always bring shame to you and the party itself.

Voice or point out what your party has done and will do if voted into power not to insult. No one will stand there for you to insult the opponent whiles leaving the real messages from the party.

Communication have change so lets us change, it’s about time we talk some sense into the mind of Akyem to change and vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because the NPP has failed them drastically. He added.

Gone are the days people think NDC is only for the Ewes and the Northerners. Now we the Akyem are in which tell you that things have changed.

In an interview with some journalists in the constituency, he adds NDC is in accommodating everybody, irrespective of your culture or religious background.

He plead to the delegates to vote for Nana Akyena Brantuo number 4 for your true voice for victory in 2024.

Story by Nana Boateng kakape