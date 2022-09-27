Communication on the field was poor in our game against Aduana – Emmanuel Siaw

Emmanuel Siaw Captain of Samartex FC has said poor communication among the players on the pitch resulted in their two all draw with Aduana Stars last Sunday.

Aduana Stars came down from two goals to draw with Samartex FC, in match day three of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) in Dormaa Ahenkro.

He said, they conceded those goals because the players failed to communicate effectively with each other during the game.

“We also failed to listen to the advise of the coach after two goals. We also lost concentration in the course of the game.

“It was unfortunate we drew, but we are not disappointed, to pick a point from no least a club like Aduana Stars on their home ground.

He said they would go back and correct their mistakes and ensure they pick all three points in the next game.

He called on the fans to continue to support the team assuring them of positive outcomes in the matches ahead.