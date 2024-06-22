Communication Training Enhances FRSD Implementation in Guinea-Bissau

On June 7th, 2024, the Fund for Regional Stabilization and Development (FRSD) conducted a specialized communication training in Bissau for its National Implementing Partners (NIPs) in Guinea-Bissau.

The session aimed to equip participants with effective methodologies and communication strategies to introduce and promote FRSD initiatives across diverse stakeholder groups.

Led by Mr. Joel Ayim Darkwah, FRSD Programme Officer, the training emphasized the importance of clear messaging and consistent visibility to present FRSD not just as a sustainable development initiative but also as a strategic tool of the ECOWAS Commission to foster trust and engagement with local populations.

Representatives from key NIPs including ASAD, IMVF, CARITAS, and SWISSAID, alongside stakeholders from GIZ, KfW Development Bank, and the ECOWAS Commission, participated in the training. Practical sessions included guidelines on leveraging branded materials to enhance community awareness and understanding of FRSD objectives.

Furthermore, site visits were conducted in the regions of Bafata, Gabu, Bolama, and Quinara to monitor ongoing FRSD investments managed by the NIPs. These visits were complemented by strategic meetings with the FRSD National Advisory Committee Chair and the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea Bissau, aimed at bolstering coordination efforts at the national level.

The training and subsequent engagements underscore FRSD’s commitment to effective communication and stakeholder engagement in Guinea-Bissau, ensuring alignment with broader regional development goals under the auspices of ECOWAS.