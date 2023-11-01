Communications Minister Commissions 3 ICT Centres in Eastern Region

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has commissioned three(3) 20-seater ICT Laboratory Centres at Suhum,Awisa and Asuom, in the Eastern Region.

The provision of the ICT centres form part of the broader vision of President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo’s initiative to promote digital access for all citizens in the country through a project under the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication, (GIFEC).

Speaking on behalf of the Traditional leaders in Suhum,the Ayekotse Hene, Barima Ayekotse teinor 11 commended the Hon. Minister for completing the project.

The Suhum CIC commenced under former president John Agyekum Kuffuor but tarried for over 16 years.

“I am happy this is to be commissioned. The youth of this community will go through learning processes and practices that will help them develop well and become good stewards of the state. I am happy to belong to the NPP. We always deliver in government.” the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has said.

During her presentation, the Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful indicated that the ICT Centres are meant to train and make ICT skills and techniques common to everyone, leaving no one behind.

“ICT Education is a key priority, and we are focused on giving you access to the cutting edge tools you need to excel. With digital skills, I can assure you will never lack jobs in the world. Take advantage of the skills we are putting at your disposal” Mrs. Ekuful told the youth gathered.

The Administrator for GIFEC, Prince Ofosu Sefa tasked the communities to cultivate a maintenance culture and preserve the infrastructure to serve its intended purpose.

All three (3) ICT labs were equipped with 20 computers, a projector, a printer, and a photocopier.