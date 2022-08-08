Communications Minister Grabs Excellence In Governance Award

Ghana’s Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been awarded at the 7th Annual Ghana Women of the Year honours by Glitz Africa.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful received the “Excellence in Governance” award. This is in recognition for driving Digitalisation in Ghana as well as her role as a Minister for Communications and Digitalisation which has birthed several initiatives and innovations.

Receiving the award, Mrs. Ekuful noted the challenges in the sector and government’s resolve in providing the necessary basic infrastructure and building capacity to engender digital innovations.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I stood on the shoulders of many women to get to where I am and its incumbent on us also to provide shoulders for others to lean on.

It hasn’t been easy, we have suffered but it’s all part of the cost we have to pay and its worth it to find young girls whose lives have been transformed under the various initiatives” she said.

” I dedicate this award to my beloved husband for all the vitupulations he endures due to my job. Thank you Sam, for being a pillar so far. I appreciate you for sharing me with Ghanaians.” She added

THE GLITZ AWARD

The Ghana Women of the Year Honours platform unveils and celebrates both the Ghanaian indigenous and diaspora women who are making great impact in the society. For the past six years, the platform has showcased the untapped potential of womanhood and the outstanding exhibits of the empowered woman in various fields of endeavour.

The Honourees are selected by an astute board of achievers who use clear and objective criteria in ensuring that the final list comprises the most deserving women in various fields.

The other Honourees for the 7th annual Ghana Women of the Year Honours were:

• Corporate Personality – Abena Amoah

• Excellence in Business – Esther Cobbah

• Humanitarian of the Year – Otiko Afisah Djaba

• Excellence in Public Service – Alice A. Ofori-Atta

• Excellence in Health – Prof Dr. Lorna Renner

• Excellence in Education – Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

• Excellence in Media – Oheneyere Gifty Anti

• Lifetime Achievement – Gifty Affenyi Dadzi

• Excellence in Music – Ohemaa Mercy

• Fashion Force – Aisha Ayensu

• Excellence in Technology – Regina Honu