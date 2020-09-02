The Ministry of Communications led by the sector minister, Hon Ursula Owusu Ekuful, on Wednesday 2nd September, 2020, launched the Gh Covid-19 app, at the Kofi Anan Centre of Excellence (AITI-KACE). The app is an upgraded version of what was launched some five months ago on 13th April, 2020.

Mrs. Ekuful stated that, her outfit and the Ghana Health Service has been empowered with systems to help them have access to information in order to help preserve the health and safety of all Ghanaians.

This according to her, is government’s strategy of using a multi-stage COVID-19 recovery plan based on science and data which requires the deployment and use of digital technology and innovation to restore every sector of the Ghanaian economy to normalcy.

“We are leveraging on existing digital technology and applications, in addition to novel systems, to create a digital shield with the objective of transforming the COVID-19 Pandemic from a crisis to an opportunity using technology.

Under this re-launched platform, healthcare staff will be able to contact patients and track movement of COVID-19 live cases,” She quizzed.

She is of the view that, the updated Gh COVID-19 Tracker app and PanaBios will ensure a unified, national, digital strategy to manage the nation’s response to COVID-19 through technology.

The Ablekuma Central Legislature added that the GH COVID-19 Tracker is based on the Centre for Disease Control CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) Guidelines and it is continuously updated to reflect current COVID-19 protocols.

“With the gradual easing of restrictions on conferences, exhibitions, convention and other social gatherings extreme care must be taken to minimise the risk of a second wave of infections and few mechanisms that offer us the capabilities to balance these delicate competing interests of stemming disease’ spread whilst also restoring our socioeconomic lives to normalcy like technology, especially digital technology”.

Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, added that the App will enable the relevant health and security authorities to continually monitor the trend of positives and negatives and adjust the country’s entry protocols accordingly.

“we are working closely with the AU, the Africa CDC, ECOWAS and UNECA. The UN Africa Communications and Information Platform (ACIP), an initiative to develop an Africa-wide Covid-19 app for health and economic action is also utilizing Ghana’s Covid tracker app which has a symptom tracker and event management module”. She said.

The sector minister assured Ghanaians of any financial anomalies because the ministry was able to secure all these digital technologies at no cost to Government.