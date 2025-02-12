Communications Ministry Seeks Legal Review of Past Contracts

In a move that underscores the government’s strict stance on corruption and the prudent use of public funds, the Communications Ministry has formally reached out to the Attorney General for a legal opinion on several contracts inked by its predecessors.

The ministry’s request comes as part of a broader push by the current administration to ensure that every public-private partnership meets the highest standards of transparency and value for money.

Specifically, the ministry is asking for a detailed review of the agreements concerning the commercialization of the nation’s e-Government infrastructure, which involve firms such as Lebara Ghana Limited and Smart Infraco Ghana Limited. Additionally, it seeks legal clarity on the contract awarded to Kelni GVG Limited for the design, development, and implementation of a common platform that spans traffic monitoring, revenue assurance, mobile money monitoring, and fraud management.

Observers note that this initiative is not merely a routine exercise. It reflects a proactive effort to reexamine past decisions and to establish clear benchmarks for accountability in future dealings. Critics have long questioned the transparency of certain contracts signed by the previous government, suggesting that a closer legal scrutiny might reveal lapses in due diligence or even potential mismanagement. In this light, the ministry’s letter signals a willingness to confront these issues head-on, aligning with President Mahama’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

The broader implication of this review could extend well beyond the Communications Ministry. Analysts anticipate that a thorough legal opinion might prompt similar reassessments in other sectors, thereby tightening the overall framework of public procurement and safeguarding taxpayer money. For many, this step is seen as a welcome reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to ethical governance and fiscal responsibility—a move that could help restore public confidence in how major projects are awarded and managed.