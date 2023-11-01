Communications Ministry Urges Citizens To Safeguard Govt Projects

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in a radio interview with Nsempa Wura on Afeema FM 103.3 has urged citizens to safeguard government projects.

She disclosed that she has commissioned a Community ICT Centre in Suhum in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region .

The Minister posited that the projects are the property of the community and should be taken good care of.

“I, therefore, urge both the school authorities and this community to safeguard this project, they are your property to be used for your collective efforts”, she said.

“Please don’t allow any anti-social gallivant to vandalize, damage or steal components from or destroy it”, the Minister advised.

She stated that, government under the leadership of Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo has completed the good legacy of former President Kuffour after 16years,Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful added.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful further added that the Ministry of Communications, and Digitalisation through Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) is implementing multi-faceted projects under the Universal Access to Electronic Communications Programme (UAECP) to facilitate access to ICT in underserved and unserved communities in Ghana and one of the major flagship projects is the Rural Telephony Project.

Meanwhile the Hon Minister rolled out the statistics at which the NPP Administration has done over their 7 years of office.

Meanwhile the Communication and Digitalization Minister, Hon Ursula Owusu Ekuful who doubles as a member of Parliament for Ablekuma West indicated during the studio interview that girls in ICT mentorship training in Koforidua capital of Eastern Region that each mentor should share her positive experience with young girls.

The program was on the theme “Brimming Girls To ICT”.

Hon Seth Kwame Acheampong and other important dignitaries graced the program where Hon Ursula owusu Ekuful indicated that her activeness and confidence brought her this far.

She urged all the ladies to do their maximum best to build confidence in every step they take in ICT.