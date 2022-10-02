Communique Of The ECOWAS Commission On Socio-Political Situation In Burkina Faso

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemns in the strongest terms the seizure of power by force that took place on Friday, 30th September 2022 in Burkina Faso.

ECOWAS finds this new coup a major setback at a time when progress had been made, particularly through diplomacy and efforts undertaken to ensure an orderly return to constitutional order by 1st July 2024.

ECOWAS reaffirms its unreserved condemnation of any seizure or retention of power by unconstitutional means and demands the scrupulous respect of the timetable already agreed upon with the Transition Authorities for a rapid

return to constitutional order by 1st July 2024.

ECOWAS hereby warns any institution, force or group of persons who, by their actions, may hinder the planned return to constitutional order or contribute to undermining the peace and stability of Burkina Faso and the Region.

The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with developments in the country.

Done in Abuja, this 30th day of September 2022

President of the Commission