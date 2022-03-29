Communities Asked To Support CHPS Compounds For Better Healthcare Delivery

Ms Charity Sikanku, the Assistant Coordinator of the Community Health and Planning Services (CHPS), Greater Accra Region, has reiterated the importance of CHPS compounds in every community and called for community ownership of the facilities to ensure sustenance.

At a workshop for health volunteers and public officials on CHPS compounds at Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, she charged the Community Health Management Committee to ensure their respective centres operated effectively to render quality health services to the people.

Organised by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate, the training aimed at improving the skills of the health officials and offer the public the opportunity to rate the performance of the health workers.

Dr Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, said the Community Health Management Committee was formed to ensure professional health services delivery in the country.

The Community Scorecard concept was to ascertain how the residents assessed the performance of health officials, which was an important role expected from the communities to ensure better health delivery.

She called on the various stakeholders to support the Municipal Health Directorate to deliver on its mandate.