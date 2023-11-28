Communities asked to take interest in Education

Mr Razak Abdul-Korah, the Upper West Regional Director of Education, has called on stakeholders to take keen interest in education in the various districts and communities by visiting and monitoring their children in schools.

Mr Razak Abdul Korah made the call at Tumu at the launch of project known as “Ghana Strengthening Accountability in Ghana Education System (SAGES-SSA)” with other partners.

Mr Korah advised teachers to refrain from actions that would bring the image of the service into disrepute while discharging their duties.

He said negative actions in the educational sector could affect the future of pupils left under the care of teachers.

Mr Bipuah Sulemana, the Upper West Regional Project Manager of Community Development Alliance (CDA) said the project was to assist the Ministry of Education and its agencies to strengthen accountability in the various selected schools and districts.

He explained that as part of the project, the community and stakeholders in education were expected to be more involved in school activities.

He said the aim was to deliver capacity-strengthening intervention at the district level to improve support and strengthen the enabling environment for education accountability, and community engagement with a framework to increase performance.

Kuoro Zakaria Basavei, expressed gratitude to CDA for bringing the project to their doorstep saying, “All should see education as a right and good essential for the children to improve through quality education.”