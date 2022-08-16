Communities benefit from projects by Yendi Municipal Assembly

The Yendi Municipal Assembly has handed over nine projects to nine beneficiary communities at the cost of GH¢ 1.551, 196.70.

The projects include construction and furnishing of semi-detached bungalows for the Yendi Municipal Health Services at the cost of GH¢ 227,254.20 funded from District Performance Assessment Tool (DPA), construction of one CHPs compound at the Wali-Yapala at the cost of GH¢ 511,581.00, rehabilitation of Kpaligagbuni RC Primary, and Sandow-ya at the cost of GH¢ 80,326.00, construction and furnishing of one 3-unit classroom block with offices and store, 4 Kuip and two units open urinals at zohe.

The rest are Ambariya Islamic School in Yendi at cost of GH¢ 293,585.50, rehabilitation of Chirifoyili Primary School at the cost of GH¢ 81,047.00, rehabilitation of Bagbani RC Primary School at the cost of GH¢ 85,000.00, rehabilitation of Yashegu Primary School at the cost of GH¢ 74,657.00 and rehabilitation of Nuru Islamic Primary School at the cost of GH¢ 48, 957.00.

The Yendi Municipal Chief Executive Alhaji Hammed Abubakar Yussuf who handed over the projects to various beneficiary communities said all the rehabilitated Primary Schools were furnished with offices and stores.

Alhaji Hammed said health and education were also key to the people in the Municipality and it was important those areas were considered for development.

He urged the beneficiary communities to see the projects as their own and make good use of them by supporting the staff of all the facilities. He advised them to ensure regular maintenance of the projects.

Hajia Hajara Haruna the Yendi Municipal Director of Health Service promised to put the facilities provided to the Yendi health directorate into good use for the purpose they were provided for the present and future generation to benefit.

She said the CHPs compound at Wali-Yapala which comprised two detached bedrooms, halls, washrooms, kitchen amongst would go a long way to help the communities in the area to solve their health problems.