Communities urged to accept CREMAs concept

Dr Polycarp Maabier, the Park Manager of the Gbele Resource Reserve has reassured communities near the reserve that they will continue to own their lands if they accepted the Community Resource Management Area (CREMAs) concept.

The Park Manager gave the assurance when he was speaking in a separate sensitisation forum in Tumu and Gwollu to sensitize fringe communities to adopt the community resource management area under the Ghana Landscape Restoration Project.

He explained that the CREMAs would be coordinated by the community members with the Forestry Commission and the Assembly to provide policies and incentives for communities to be able to manage their own resources.

He said the project objectives include changing the biodiversity of the area, preserving traditionally protected areas and encouraging ecological agriculture among farmers living on the fringes of reserves

“There would be a lot of benefits if they are able to manage it well as products and natural resources under the CREMA could boost their source of income especially meat, dawadawa seeds, shea nuts and wood for roofing houses.”

In the Sissala East, he announced that some 92,000 hectares are expected to be protected whilst the Sissala West will reserve some 10,000 hectares, which would be managed and owned by the communities under the supervision of the executives of the CREMAs who would be selected by the people in the catchment communities.

Kuoro Mahmoud Savei, Kong Chief who chaired the meeting, appealed to the participants to embrace the idea of the Gbele Resource Reserve programme.

The Divisional Chief pointed out to the Game and Wildlife Division to consider compensating the fringe community of Gbele Resource Reserve.